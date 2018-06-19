Man indicted, accused of dragging dog behind truck causing serious injuries

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta man has been indicted for aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault after dragging his dog behind his truck and pointing a handgun at a witness, authorities said.
The incident happened in early February.
Emory Junior Samples, 71, was arrested after witnesses reported seeing a dog being pulled behind an old Ford truck on a road in Forsyth County.
Witnesses remembered the truck’s license plate numbers and told the sheriff’s office, and deputies soon found the suspected vehicle. There was blood in the truck bed, according to reports.
Deputies found the dog, named Loki, in nearby woods and he required immediate medical attention.
Court records describe Samples as “maliciously” causing physical harm to his dog and “seriously disfiguring” the animal’s body by dragging the dog behind his truck.
Samples also pointed a handgun at Steve Hafelle, one of the witnesses, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
