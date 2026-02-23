11 Investigates: Medic accused of trading gloves for pizza retires after internal investigation

A Pittsburgh paramedic Channel 11 told you about last week who was under investigation for allegedly stealing medical gloves from a hospital and trading them for pizza has just retired.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh medic accused of taking medical gloves, trading them for pizza

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the city completed an internal investigation and was about to fire the medic, but allowed him to retire instead.

Sources say there is video of him taking boxes of gloves from UPMC and then trading them for pizzas.

He reportedly had been with the city for years and was one of the top city earners in recent years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group