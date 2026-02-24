SUV rolls over, hits building along Route 8 in Butler County

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle rolled over into a structure along Route 8 in Butler County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 8 near the intersection of McFann Road in Middlesex Township around 7:30 a.m.

Our crews at the scene saw another car on the back of a tow truck with damage to its driver’s side.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group