0 Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?

Sunday is Mother’s Day.

Take a minute to panic, because you have just realized it is only hours away.

OK, now for a plan.

According to Restaurant.org, Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out, and a recent National Restaurant Association survey showed that 37 percent of those polled planned to do just that. Twenty-one percent said they would be picking up a dinner from a restaurant to take home to mom.

With restaurants offering all kinds of specials and in some cases freebies, it’s shaping up to be a good weekend for mom to stay out of the kitchen.

Here are a few restaurant deals you may want to consider this Mother’s Day weekend.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm the deals before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or with any coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Baskin Robbins: The Floral Stripe cake is $3 off at Baskin Robbins, in stores with a printable coupon and online with

a special code. Minimum $15 cake purchase is required. Get the coupon here.

The Capital Grille: A special Mother’s Day brunch menu includes various appetizer, entree and dessert choices. It’s $49. Add endless mimosas for $14. Kids eat brunch for $15.

Cold Stone Creamery: Cold Stone Creamery has special occasion cakes for mom.

Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet and Ryan’s: Mother’s Day menu will be available from 11 a.m. to close on Sunday. The restaurants will be offering scratch-off cards to mothers who dine at the buffets on Sunday. Each card features a discount or offer that is redeemable through June 24. Quantities are limited.

Cracker Barrel: Moms can try the Momma’s Pancake Breakfast – with three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs and bacon or sausage.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: A Mother’s Day brunch menu will be served from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. It costs $49.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Give mom your heart, or, at least a heart-shaped bagel. Chocolate chip, cranberry and plain bagels are available on Sunday. Pre-ordering is recommended.

Ibotta: Moms can get a complimentary mimosa, up to a $5 value, at any bar or restaurant, redeemable through the Ibotta app.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Joe’s is offering a three-course fixed-price menu for $35.99.

Long John Silver’s: The Mother’s Day special is a buy one platter, get one free. It is valid now through Sunday.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: There is a Mother’s Day steak and lobster special for $59 at Morton’s.

Outback Steakhouse: Specials for mom run through Tuesday. Moms can get the Queensland Meal -- a signature entrée, two sides and an individual-sized cheesecake.

Primanti Bros: Moms can get a free sandwich or salad as long as someone makes a purchase of $3.99 beginning at 11 a.m.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: On Mother’s Day, moms will receive a $25 dining card to use toward a future purchase.

TCBY: Moms get free frozen yogurt at participating locations on Sunday. Check with your local store.

