MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Complete winners list

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - "Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" stole the show at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018, winning best movie and show, respectively, and nabbing several other accolades along the way.
Here is the complete list of winners from the ceremony, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
- Best movie: "Black Panther"
- Best show: "Stranger Things"
- Best performance in a movie: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
- Best performance in a show: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Best comedic performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"
- Best on-screen team: Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs, "It"
- Best music documentary: "Gaga: Five Foot Two"
- Best reality series/franchise: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
- Generation: Chris Pratt
- Trailblazer: Lena Waithe
- Best hero: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
- Best villain: Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther"
- Most frightened performance: Noah Schnapp, "Stranger Things"
- Best fight: Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman"
- Best musical moment: "Every Breath You Take," "Stranger Things"
- Best kiss: Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
- Scene stealer: Madelaine Petsch, "Riverdale"
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
