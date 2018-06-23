  • Netflix executive apologizes, resigns after using racial slurs

    Netflix’s chief communications officer apologized and resigned after using a racial slur in front of colleagues on at least two occasions, CNN reported Friday.

    Jonathan Friedland apologized on Twitter and said he was leaving the company after seven years.

    "I feel awful about the distress this lapse caused to people at a company I love and where I want everyone to feel included and appreciated," Friedland tweeted.

    Variety obtained a copy of a memo Netflix CEO Reed Hastings sent to employees to explain the situation. A copy was tweeted by The Hollywood Reporter.

    The memo referenced an incident from several months ago when Friedland used a racial slur while meeting with Netflix public relations staff, CNN reported.

    He used the same slur a few days later in front of two black employees at Netflix’s human resources department while discussing the first incident, Hastings wrote in his memo.

    "Many of us have worked closely with Jonathan for a long time, and have mixed emotions,” Hastings wrote. “Unfortunately, his lack of judgment in this area was too big for him to remain."

    Friedland joined Netflix as vice president of communications in 2011 and assumed duties as chief communications officer the following year, Variety reported.

    Netflix declined comment.

     

     

     

     

     

     

