New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp' trailer, poster released

Hot on the heels of the record-breaking opening of “Avengers: Infinity War” the latest trailer and poster for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” have been released.
We last saw Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, on the big screen in “Captain America: Civil War.” In the sequel to the 2015 film “Ant-Man”, Lang teams up once again with Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly, but this time she joins him on their super hero adventures in a super suit of her own, with the name The Wasp.
Her father, Dr. Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, is also back trying to find out what happened to his wife, Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, NME reported.
Real heroes. Not actual size. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp," in theaters July 6! #AntManandtheWasp pic.twitter.com/ZNhZtVmOIr— Ant-Man (@AntMan) May 1, 2018
“Avengers: Infinity War” had world-wide earnings of $640 million and $258 million domestically, Screen Rant reported.
“Ant-Man and The Wasp” hits theaters on July 6.
