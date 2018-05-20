Royal wedding: Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's aquamarine ring to reception

WINDSOR, England - After Saturday's royal wedding, Meghan Markle honored the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother, with a little "something blue."
According to "Today" and Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's emerald-cut aquamarine ring to the couple's evening wedding reception.
Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, wore an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana https://t.co/fjoIpfNAZp pic.twitter.com/bY2drxTEHG— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 19, 2018
The ring wasn't the only nod to the Princess of Wales. BuzzFeed reported that Markle's wedding bouquet included Diana's favorites, forget-me-nots, which Prince Harry picked from the Kensington Palace gardens. Additionally, two of Diana's diamonds were used to make Markle's engagement ring, "Today" reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}