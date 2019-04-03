  • Tanker truck carrying milk veers off bridge on Texas interstate

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A tanker truck carrying milk fell off a bridge on a Texas interstate highway early Tuesday, injuring the driver, WFAA reported. According to police, he fell asleep at the wheel.

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The truck went off the I-30 bridge near Grand Prairie around 5 a.m., KLIF reported.

    The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital, WFAA reported. Police said he suffered only minor abrasions and will be charged with failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

    According to Grand Prairie Fire Department officials, the truck, fueled by compressed natural gas, caused no hazard to the air after the crash, WFAA reported. The gas bled off into the air after impact.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories