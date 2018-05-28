Teacher won't face charges for drowning raccoons, opossum in front of students

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida teacher won’t face charges for drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students at Forest High School in Ocala earlier this month.
Investigators decided the killings were not cruel or inhumane, according to The Associated Press.
Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt said agricultural teacher Dewie Brewton did not intend to “torture or torment the nuisance animals,” the AP reported.
Brewton was suspended after the incident on May 16, then retired two days later after 31 years with the Marion County School District.
Students were upset by the drownings and had recorded the incident.
Brewton said the raccoons had killed chickens the students were raising in a shed behind the school, and that he had no other way of disposing of the animals, but at least one parent questioned why the teacher didn’t arrange to have the animals relocated, instead of drowning them in front of students.
