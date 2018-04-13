0 Twitter slams Taylor Swift's cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's ‘September'

Taylor Swift is known for her original pop songs, but she recently released a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” and not everyone is a fan.

The singer covered the ’70s band with a slower rendition of the tune that implements guitar acoustics and banjo sounds.

The song, along with another titled “Delicate,” was added to Spotify this week as a part of the company’s Spotify Singles series, which invites artists to record two songs its in-house New York studio. The first is supposed to be a new recording, while the second should be a cover.

Once the internet heard Swift’s track, people flocked to Twitter to share their reactions. Reviews were pretty mixed - many said they didn’t like it.

Y'all have to stop saying Taylor Swift "covered" anything. She did bad karaoke. Let's move on. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) April 13, 2018 If you were curious to hear what unseasoned boiled chicken breast sounded like in song, take a listen to Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind & Fire. https://t.co/5x1Ecwc1cw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 13, 2018 This Taylor swift cover of Earth wind & Fire’s September



Is straight up DISRESPECTFUL



Not to mention TERRIBLE



NO ONE ASKED FOR A TWANGY BANJO COVER



TAYLOR DELETE THIS — Julian M. DeGuzman (@julianOfGuzman) April 13, 2018

Fans of the singer, however, were supportive, going so far as to say the band respects Swift, citing their group hug at the 2016 Grammys when she won album of the year for “1989.” Earth, Wind & Fire presented the award that night.

