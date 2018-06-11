  • Who was Jackson Odell,The Goldbergs actor?

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Actor Jackson Odell was found dead in his home in Tarzana, California, Friday. He was 20 years old.

    The actor played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy “The Goldebergs” from 2013 to 2015, but also had a music career.

    Here are some things to know about Odell.

    He has been in show business since he was 12

    Odell has acting credits on “Modern Family,” “iCarly,” “The Fosters” and starred in the 2011 Heather Graham movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.” He’s been playing music even longer. A video on his YouTube page shows him playing piano at 7 years old.

    He wrote original songs for a movie soundtrack

    Combining his talents in film and music, Odell contributed several songs to the 2018 movie “Forever My Girl.” Lauren Alaina sang “Wings of An Angel” on the film, which Odell wrote.

    He had YouTube channel consisting of covers and original songs

    John Mayer, Bill Withers, Rihanna and Macklemore are among the artists Odell covered on his YouTube channel. His cover of Mayer’s “Dreaming With a Broken Heart,” posted in 2012 when he was 14, is one of his most-viewed videos.

