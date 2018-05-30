0 Woman shot, killed then burned in arson; manhunt underway for ex-boyfriend

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Amber Holliman recently ended her relationship with a man police now say killed the 39-year-old mother and left her to burn inside her Sandy Springs home.

Patrick "P.J." Nolan is wanted on charges of murder and arson in connection with Holliman’s death. Sandy Springs police said she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to the head.

A $10,000 reward has been offered by police for the arrest and conviction of Nolan. Police said his last known location was in southern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.

Friends said the woman’s 18-year-old daughter, Payton Holliman, graduated from Riverwood International Charter School in Fulton County on Thursday.

She’s now on her own.

“She graduated high school not even a week ago and woke up to find that her mom was dead," Katie Allen, Payton Holliman’s friend and co-worker, told WSB-TV.

Sandy Springs firefighters found Holliman’s body Saturday afternoon inside her burning home. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

Amber Holliman was killed and found in a burning Sandy Springs home. Her daughter Payton just graduated High school the day before. At 11, how the community is coming together for teen who is now parentless. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/JSgwyDIDxs — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 29, 2018

The next day, Sandy Springs police named Nolan, her 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, as the suspect in her death. They have taken out warrants for his arrest on charges of murder, aggravated assault and first-degree arson.

Allen has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Payton Holliman find stable footing in the wake of her mother’s death.

The women were close. Payton Holliman told WSB in an interview over Facebook messenger that her mother was her best friend and she is lost without her.

They were also co-workers. Holliman helped to secure a job for her daughter at the Rusty Nail, the Brookhaven pub where she worked, the news station reported.

Allen told WSB that Payton Holliman is worried about finances and navigating adulthood on her own at a time when “she needs to grieve.”

By Tuesday night, Allen’s GoFundMe campaign had collected more than $4,700 of its $10,000 goal.

Friends of the family are also helping to secure a new home or a foster home for Holliman’s dog. They are asking anyone who wants to assist to call 404-518-6148.

Nolan is still on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous and may be traveling with his mastiff-breed dog, a 160-pound Presa Canario, police said. Nolan is believed to be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PYZ1420.

Anyone with information on Nolan’s whereabouts should contact Sandy Springs police Detective J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343 or call 911.

