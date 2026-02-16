Police say several teens vandalized business owner’s vehicle with canned beans

INGRAM, Pa. — A business owner in the Ingram Crafton Shopping Center tells Channel 11 that his car was vandalized with canned beans he believes were taken from a nearby food pantry.

Joshua Ross, owner of Crafton Ingram Lanes, said he discovered beans scattered across his vehicle after finishing a long day at work.

“It’s pretty frustrating people are willing to stoop so low,” Ross said. “After a long day’s work, you’re tired, and it’s just added frustration.”

Ross was extra frustrated, thinking of people facing food insecurity.

“I would hope that they can put themselves in the shoes of a person that actually needs the food that they are throwing on cars and wasting, and realize that’s helping people that are really in need,” Ross said.

Some nearby residents echoed his sentiment.

“Stop and think about the people who really need it, and try to do them a favor as well,” Dave Long said.

Christian Hartung, also of Ingram, said those responsible should find better ways to spend their time.

“They gotta find better things to do- go play video games instead of dumping beans on cars,” Hartung said.

Ingram Police Chief Jack Doherty said officers are working with surrounding businesses to review surveillance footage and identify those responsible. Currently, investigators think five kids are involved.

“We’re going to try to work with some of the other businesses and see if there’s any cameras to catch them to try and figure out what the right thing to do is,” Ross said.

Ross said he is asking community members to keep an eye out in hopes that the vandalism does not happen again.

