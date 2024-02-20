2 men charged in shooting at Kansas City Chief Super Bowl parade

Authorities in Missouri announced charges against two men in connection with the shooting that killed one person and left several more injured during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade last week.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, and Lyndell Mays, 22, of Raytown, each face charges including second-degree murder, KMBC reported.

At a news conference Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stressed that the arrests are part of “the first round of charges” associated with last week’s shooting.

