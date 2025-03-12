2025 hurricane season: See this year’s list of names

We are still weeks away from the official start of hurricane season, but the names that will be used in 2025 have already been determined.

A storm is named after sustained winds hit 39 mph. It turns into a hurricane after winds reach 74 mph, USA Today reported.

The World Meteorological Organization has come up with half a dozen lists of names that are cycled through every six years. The only time a name is changed is when a storm is so deadly or causes so much damage that it would be inappropriate to reuse. it.

Names such as Katrina, Gustav and Florence are no longer used. The last time hurricane names were removed was after 2022 season when Fiona and Ian dropped from the list, the National Hurricane Center said.

Here are the names that will be used in 2025 for storms in the Atlantic:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

USA Today noted that there are no storms that begin with Q, U, X, Y or Z because there are so few names that start with those letters.

There is a list of alternate names in case the season spawns more than 21 named storms in the Atlantic Basin.

They are:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

If a storm develops before the start of the season, it will take the name from the current calendar date. If a storm starts before June 1, it will use a name from the 2025 list. If one had popped up before Jan. 1, it would have a name from the 2024 list.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and will run through Nov. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Eastern North Pacific area has a different list:

Alvin

Barbara

Cosme

Dalila

Erick

Flossie

Gil

Henriette

Ivo

Juliette

Kiko

Lorena

Mario

Narda

Octave

Priscilla

Raymond

Sonia

Tico

Velma

Wallis

Xina

York

Zelda

There is also an alternate list for the Eastern North Pacific Basin:

Aidan

Bruna

Carmelo

Daniella

Esteban

Flor

Gerardo

Hedda

Izzy

Jacinta

Kenito

Luna

Marina

Nancy

Ovidio

Pia

Rey

Skylar

Teo

Violeta

Wilfredo

Xinia

Yariel

Zoe

The hurricane season for the Eastern Pacific runs from May 15 to Nov. 30, according to the NHC.

The names for the Central North Pacific are a bit different. There are four lists, but they are not used by year. Instead, the names on the lists are used one after another. When meteorologists get to the end of one list they start at the beginning of the next.

The Central Pacific hurricane season is the same as the Atlantic, June 1 through Nov. 30.

