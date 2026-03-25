Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles opens first restaurant

HOUSTON — While airport travelers are battling long lines nationwide, gymnastics star Simone Biles is hoping to attract a line of customers to her new restaurant, which officially opened in Houston on Tuesday.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist was inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport to celebrate the opening of Taste of Gold, the Houston Chronicle reported. Biles was accompanied by her family as she introduced her “upscale cafe” to Terminal A.

Houston’s airport has had some of the longest wait times for passengers trying to catch flights, CNN reported. But Biles, 29, who grew up in the Houston area, is hoping her restaurant can ease the stress for travelers.

“As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” Biles said in a statement. “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

The restaurant displays decorations inspired by Biles’ career and serves sandwiches, salads and shareables, the Chronicle reported. That includes her favorite “Simone’s Skewers,” with chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetable options; and dessert, according to KHOU. .

0 of 11 Photos: Simone Biles through the years Here are some memorable photos of seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles through the years. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2013: Simone Biles (center) of Spring, Texas, on the podium with Kyla Ross (left) of Aliso Viejo, California, and Brenna Dowell of Odessa, Missouri, after winning the All-Round title during the Senior Women Competition at the 2013 P&G Gymnastics Championships at the XL Centre in Hartford, Connecticut, on Aug. 17, 2013. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2014: Simone Biles of the United States performs on the balance beam during the women's team final on Day 2 of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 8, 2014, in Nanning, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2015: Simone Biles of United States competes on the beam during Day 10 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the SSE Hydro on November 1, 2015, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Ian MacNicol/Getty images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2016: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All-Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2017: Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman (left) and Simone Biles attend the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2018: Simone Biles warms up on the balance beam during Day 2 of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2018 at TD Garden on August 17, 2018, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2019: Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during Day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2020: Simone Biles visits the Lower Eastside Girls Club with SK-II at Lower East Side Girls Club on March 3, 2020, in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SK-II) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2021: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal following the Women's Balance Beam Final on Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

0 of 47 Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States is introduced during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after finishing her routine in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the Floor during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after finishing her routine in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States prepares to compete in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States prepares to compete in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States reacts with her coach Laurent Landi (R) after finishing her routine on the uneven bars the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: The bag of Simone Biles of Team United States is seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States leaves after competing on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States hugs Jordan Chiles of Team United States after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States Alice D'Amato of Team Italy and Kaylia Nemour of Algeria look on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles hugs Bronze medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

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