4 killed, including police officer, after gunman opens fire at NYC office tower

NEW YORK — Four people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed Monday when a gunman carrying an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office tower, authorities said.

A fifth person was also critically injured, and the suspected gunman fatally shot himself, police said.

The slain officer was identified as Didarul Islam, 36, according to The New York Times. A 3 1/2-year veteran of the department and an immigrant from Bangladesh, Islam was working at 345 Park Avenue in a private security role, Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference.

“He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers,” Adams told reporters. “He embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true blue New Yorker, not only in a uniform he wore.”

I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized.



The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are.



People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the… pic.twitter.com/FYcOfuMxg6 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 29, 2025

“He died as he lived. A hero,” police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

She said that the officer was married with two young boys, and his wife was pregnant with their third child.

The office building serves as the headquarters of the NFL, with officials occupying floors five through eight. Some of the nation’s top financial firms are also based in the building, including investment giant Blackstone and the accounting and financial advisory firm KPMG.

The gunman was identified as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. He had a “documented mental health history,” but the motive is still unknown, Tisch said.

“We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” Tisch said.

Tamura was licensed to carry a gun in Nevada, the commissioner said. The BMW was registered to Tamura; inside the vehicle, police found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, as well as a backpack and prescription medication.

Tisch said 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of an active shooter at about 6:28 p.m. ET.

Surveillance video showed a man exiting a double-parked BMW and carrying a rifle before he walked toward the building. He opened fire on the NYPD officer as he entered the building and shot a woman who tried to take cover. The man began “spraying” the lobby with gunfire, Tisch said.

An amazing snapshot of the terror inside 345 Park Ave today. Workers at one office barricaded the door with furniture to keep out the active shooter. pic.twitter.com/0wDm6Z20dN — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) July 29, 2025

The gunman then walked to the building’s elevator bank and shot a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk. He shot another man in the lobby, Tisch said.

The gunman took an elevator to the 33rd floor to Rudin Management’s office and shot one person, Tisch said.

The suspect then walked down a hallway and fatally shot himself, she added.

Darin Laing, who works in the building, said he had walked out with a colleague to get dinner when he heard about 20 shots in rapid succession.

“My co-worker was like, ‘Did you hear that, did you hear that?’” Laing told the Times.

Then he heard screams and saw men and women in business attire running out of the building in every direction.

Tisch told reporters that Tamura’s BMW was recorded passing through Colorado on Saturday, then Nebraska and Iowa on Sunday. The car was in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. ET on Monday. Tamrua then drove into New York City shortly thereafter, she said.

Public records revealed that Tamura spent part of his youth in California and played high school football in Granada Hills, the Times reported.

Mason Thomas, a high school football teammate of the suspected shooter, said it was “mind-blowing” to see an old high school teammate as the subject of a fatal shooting spree.

“There was nothing from the little I knew about him that would have indicated anything like this,” Thomas told the Times. “At practice, there were never any issues I can remember. He never had issues with anybody.”

