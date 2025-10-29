5 more Outer Banks homes collapse into ocean

BUXTON, N.C. — More beachfront homes in the Outer Banks of North Carolina have succumbed to the forces of Mother Nature.

The homes, which were not occupied and were located in Buxton, were brought down by a low-pressure system’s winds, USA Today reported.

In the past six weeks, 16 homes on the Hatteras Island coastline have collapsed.

Two beaches are closed because of the debris left behind, according to the National Park Service. There are also dozens of other structures that may break or collapse.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE: Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) warns visitors of expected hazardous weather... Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday, October 27, 2025

Last year, six homes in Rodanthe collapsed. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 27 homes have collapsed in about five years, according to The Washington Post. Some homes that are now gone had been further back on the beach, but erosion has brought the water closer to their foundations, USA Today said.

“Not just the front line of houses, but now homes that were 2 back, and 3 back from the ocean are gone or at water’s edge,” Brett Barley, Buxton Civic Association board member, wrote on Facebook. He said some of the homes that have collapsed had been in families for generations.

“It’s heartbreaking to see, and a lot to take in and process," Barley added.

