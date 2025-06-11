Aaron Rodgers says he was married ‘couple of months’ ago

A new team and a new wife, Aaron Rodgers has been making some major life changes during the off-season.

Rodgers completed his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday during the team’s mandatory minicamp. He confirmed that he has been married “for a couple of months” but did not share details, including his bride’s name, Sports Illustrated reported.

He said in December 2024, during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he was dating a woman named Brittani. During another appearance a few months later, he said he was in a “serious relationship.”

Last month, he was wearing a ring that appeared to be a wedding ring, People magazine reported. He also was wearing the band when he signed his contract with the Steelers, The Associated Press reported.

During Tuesday’s press conference, he said the ring was a wedding band, E! News reported.

Rodgers had been private with his relationships after several high-profile ones were in the spotlight, including dating model Mallory Edens, retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and actresses Shailene Woodley and Olivia Munn, the publication said.

At 41, this is Rodgers’ 21st season in the NFL. He spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, two years with the New York Jets and then signed a one-year contract with the Steelers for $13.65 million, according to Bleacher Report.

