Black Friday sales not just for stores; streaming services offer deals

As bargain hunters head to stores, looking for the best gifts at the best prices, streaming services are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon.

Hulu has a Black Friday special that is 99 cents a month for the year. Disney+ is offering a bundle with Hulu that comes out to $2.99 a month for the next 12 months instead of its normal $10.99, IGN reported.

If you want ESPN+ on its own it is $99.99 a year instead of $120, Rolling Stone reported. Sports network Fubo is $50 a month.

Paramount+ and Max are both offering discounts for Black Friday. If you want to add Showtime to your Paramount+ plan it is only $6 a month for the next two months, Engadget. Max has a six-month subscription for $18 for the next six months.

Peacock’s annual price for new subscribers is $20 during its sale period.

Britbox is available for $8 for two months, according to Business Insider.

Keep in mind that most of the low-cost streaming deals are for ad-supported tiers and that when the promotion period is over, the price will typically go up to the full cost, Business Insider reported.





