PITTSBURGH — Saturday marked 17 years since three Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers were killed in the line of duty.

In a social media post Saturday, the bureau honored officers Eric Kelly, Stephen Mayhle and Paul Sciullo, who lost their lives in “the worst attack on law enforcement in Pittsburgh’s history.”

The three officers were ambushed by an armed man while responding to a domestic violence call in Stanton Heights on April 4, 2009.

Three other officers responding to the scene were injured.

Richard Poplawski was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in 2011 and was sentenced to death.

A memorial to the fallen officers stands at the Zone 5 police station.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando had the following message broadcast over police radio channels on Saturday:

“Attention all units:

“Today, April 4th, 2026, we pause to remember and honor three heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty on this date in 2009.

“Pittsburgh Police Officers Eric Kelly, Stephen Mayhle, and Officer Paul Sciullo made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the residents of the City of Pittsburgh.

“On this 17th anniversary of their tragic passing, we remember their courage, their dedication, and their unwavering commitment to duty.

“These three officers stood together and fell together. And their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“We ask all units on the channel to please take a moment of silence in their honor. (Pause)

“Thank you. Please stay safe out there.”

You can listen to the broadcast below:

AUDIO: 3 Pittsburgh officers honored over police radio 17 years after being killed on duty Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando had this message broadcast over police radio channels on Saturday to honor the fallen officers.

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