Woman rescued after tractor-trailer rolls over along I-79

A tractor-trailer rollover restricted traffic on an area highway on Saturday.

PennDOT officials said the rollover was on I-79 northbound just before the Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) exit. It happened before noon.

Traffic could get by in a single lane after the crash. The road had fully reopened by 8:14 p.m.

According to Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company, a woman became trapped under the truck after the crash. First responders deployed airbags to lift the cab so she could be extricated.

Medics took her to a hospital in stable condition.

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