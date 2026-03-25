Cat trying to avoid trip to vet gets stuck in reclining chair

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A reluctant cat trying to avoid a visit to the veterinarian in Kansas found itself with a bigger worry.

According to photos posted on Instagram by the Overland Park Police Department, the feline had to be rescued by first responders after getting stuck in its owner’s reclining chair.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Overland Park, WDAF reported. The cat’s owner was preparing to take the animal for its annual checkup at the vet, but the feline balked -- and then bolted under the recliner.

The cat was unable to move because it was stuck between the bars of the chair, according to the television station.

Members of the Overland Park Fire Department were called to the scene, and a saw was needed to free the not-so-cagey cat, WDAF reported.

The cat was able to keep its appointment for the vet, albeit reluctantly.

“The feline is fine and arrived to the vet for its annual checkup. #8livesleft,” Overland police wrote on social media.

The post received more than 3,600 likes on Instagram and drew several comments. Some were comical, like one poster who wrote, “Anyone who has an orange cat knows this is just standard #oneorangebraincell life."

Other people were more serious, noting that the cat could have suffered a serious injury.

“When my mom was young she had a cat die in/under a recliner from being smashed,” one poster wrote. “I REFUSE to get one or let anyone in my apartment get one. Absolutely NOT.”

Most comments, however, were lighthearted.

“Glad the kitty was safe!!!” another person wrote. “They will do anything to avoid a visit to the vet!!!!”

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