Own a piece of Pittsburgh Steelers history: Refurbished Acrisure Stadium seats for sale

PITTSBURGH — Fans have a chance to own a piece of Pittsburgh Steelers history!

The Steelers on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with MeiGray, offering fans and collectors fully authenticated, decommissioned seats from Acrisure Stadium.

This offering comes as part of a routine multi-year stadium seat replacement project. The initial phase, which will be completed before the 2026 NFL season, involves replacing about 22,000 seats in Acrisure Stadium’s Upper Level East, Upper Level West and North Club sections.

MeiGray, a leader in the game-worn and game-used industry, will refurbish these decommissioned seats and repurpose them as collectables for fans, with the aim of reducing waste.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MeiGray, giving fans the first opportunity to own a piece of the Steelers’ iconic home—sustainably repurposed and authenticated by a renowned game-used sports memorabilia authenticator,” said Ryan Huzjak, senior vice president of business operations for the Steelers.

Fans can purchase various items, including single stadium seats for $399 and stadium pairs for $599.

The available collectables also include individual seat backs for $199 and seat bottoms for $149.

Autographed seat backs by select Steelers legends will be offered for $299.

The seats include both the iconic gold and gray colors that have begun to be removed from the 68,400-seat stadium.

Fans have the option to pre-order seats in either gold or gray that will be removed during future phases of the project.

Click here to see what’s for sale or to make a purchase.

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