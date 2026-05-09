Man charged with deadly Penn Hills stabbing day after arrest for allegedly hitting teens with car

A man already in custody on accusations that he hit two teen girls with his car is now also facing charges for a deadly stabbing in Penn Hills.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce first told you on Thursday that George Mitchell II, 43, who was accused of hitting two teenage girls with his car on Doyle Street following a robbery, was taken into custody after a manhunt.

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He was arrested early Friday morning after an hours-long search. He’s facing two counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges for this incident.

On Saturday, the Allegheny County Police Department announced that Mitchell was charged with homicide for the stabbing death of Jinx Hairston on Penny Drive in Penn Hills. Penny Drive is the same street where Mitchell’s vehicle, with significant damage to its windshield, was located on Thursday night.

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Investigators say they used witness interviews, surveillance video and additional information collected during the investigation to identify Mitchell as the suspect.

During the homicide investigation, ACPD investigators also learned of a string of violent incidents on May 7, before and after the homicide, that Mitchell is accused of. Channel 11 already reported on some of the incidents.

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Those incidents include the incident on Doyle Street, but they also include holding a gun up to a woman’s head and chasing her around a parking lot in North Braddock, an attempted carjacking on Dauntless Drive in Penn Hills, a man and a juvenile boy being hit by a vehicle on Sampson Street, and an attempted stabbing in Penn Hills.

Mitchell remains in custody at the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail.

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