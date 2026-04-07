‘Charlie’s Angels’ actresses reunite to celebrate 50th anniversary of TV series

LOS ANGELES — Good morning Angels. Or rather, good evening. The actresses who starred in the 1970s detective drama “Charlie’s Angels” reunited Monday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the television series.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd reunited at PaleyFest LA in Los Angeles, People reported. The three actresses -- Jackson, 77; Smith, 80; and Ladd, 74 -- were in high spirits as they posed for photographs together on the red carpet and discussed the series, which ran from 1976 to 1981.

The hourlong action adventure show debuted on Sept. 22, 1976, according to IMDb.com.

The three stars were greeted with a standing ovation and cheers from an audience at the Dolby Theatre, according to The Associated Press.

'Charlie's Angels' Stars Recall Bikini Battles, Cast Changes, Health Scares and Making TV History: 'It Gave Women Permission to Be Independent' https://t.co/JiRp0b1AyS — Variety (@Variety) April 7, 2026

Jackson and Smith teamed with the late Farrah Fawcett during the first season of the show. Ladd became the third Angel when Fawcett left the series.

“I knew the show was different, special and unique,” Smith told the audience. “Three women chasing danger instead of being rescued from danger… our show was the first of its kind. It gave women permission to be independent and break out of the mold and not be defined by men.”

“We made an impact, I think,” Jackson said.

The good feeling vibe turned serious when Ladd revealed publicly for the first time that she was recovering from breast cancer, Variety reported.

“It’s always a shock, and mine was an aggressive form (of cancer),” Ladd said. “It’s a humbling experience, and yet I had wonderful doctors and a wonderful husband who helped me fight all through it.”

Ladd said she lost her hair after chemotherapy but rallied as it began to grow back.

“It was a long, hard road,” she said.

Jackson and Smith have also grappled with that diagnosis. Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, while Jackson was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and again in 1989, People reported.

Fawcett had become a 1970s icon with her feathery hair and swimsuit poster, the AP reported. After she left the show to pursue a career in film, Fawcett, who died in 2009, was replaced by Ladd.

Ladd showed up for her first day of work wearing a Farrah Fawcett Minor T-shirt, according to the news organization.

“I knew that there was nobody that was going to replace Farrah, so I made a joke of myself,” Ladd said on the red carpet. “Everybody laughed. Farrah would have done something like that.”

“Cheryl stepped in and we didn’t miss a beat,” Jackson said.

The panel began with a highlight reel from the series, Variety reported.

That included snippets from Season 1’s “Angels in Chains,” “Angel Flight” from Season 2, and the return of Fawcett in a guest role in Season 3’s “Angel Come Home” episode, according to the entertainment news website.

The series was later adapted into a film in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the starring roles, according to IMDb.com.

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