Couple accidentally shipped cat in Amazon return from Utah to Southern California

A couple’s cat had an adventure of a lifetime when it went missing in Utah and ended hundreds of miles away in California earlier this month.

Carrie Clark said their indoor cat, Galena, mysteriously disappeared on April 10, according to KSL-TV. The family searched for the cat for about a week.

On April 17, Clark said she got a text that her cat’s microchip was scanned that day. She then got a call from a California vet, the news outlet reported.

“I didn’t believe her at first and thought it was a prank,” Clark said.

Clark said that Galena got into a package of stuff that they were returning to Amazon, according to KTLA. The box was taped up and sent on its way, ending up in Riverside, California.

An employee working at the return center was the one who opened the box and found the cat safe, the news outlet reported. The employee took the cat to a vet and which led to the microchip getting scanned and finding Galena’s family.

Clark and her husband boarded a plane and headed to Southern California to pick up their cat. Galena had some bloodwork done and the vet released her to her family. The couple then went back to Utah but took a 10-hour road trip instead, KTLA reported.

“We brought Galena’s pink carrier, food, favorite treats, and towels that smelled like home. We couldn’t wait to see her again!” Clark said, according to KSL-TV.

Galena was not injured in her journey but did lose some weight, KTLA reported. Clark said she was probably able to breathe through a split seam in the box.

