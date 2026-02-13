Curling Rambo: Who is Olympic viral sensation Aidan Oldenburg?

No, you’re not seeing double. The Paris Summer Olympics stand out Pommel Horse Guy, Stephen Nedoroscik, is not competing in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

There’s a new bespectacled athlete with his own unique nickname going viral.

Meet Aidan Oldenburg, who has been dubbed Curling Rambo, and as The Guardian reported, has become a new cult hero.

Oldenburg, red bandanna and all, is part of the U.S. men’s curling team, with many noticing his resemblance to Nedoroscik’s curly hair and glasses.

He said he started wearing the red bandanna as a joke during a tournament last year.

“We had two games left that we had to play,” he said. “I was like, let’s have some fun. So an hour and a half before our game, I was like, I’m going to go buy some headbands, I’ll have everyone wear them.”

When his team beat another, the headbands remained and had been useful, not only a fashion statement.

“No one else has the hair for it on our team,” Oldenburg said. “My hair used to be longer than this. It’s all like a kind of utility and, honestly, it’s so hot out there in the arena, it helps to keep the sweat out of my eyes.”

Oldenburg is the lead for the team and does the sweeping, WNBC reported.

Nedoroscik has also spoken about Oldenburg’s moment in the spotlight, KUSA reported.

“I just want to say I came across your story and I find you to be such a cool, interesting dude,” the gold medal gymnast told Oldenburg in a video message. “You sound awesome, and I just want to wish you the absolute best of luck out there. If you guys ever need a plus one on your curling team, feel free to reach out.”

World Curling and Oldenburg also shared the viral Spider-Man meme, with the caption, “There’s a glitch in the matrix.”

