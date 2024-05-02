Dave & Buster’s to start allowing customers to bet on arcade games

On its app, Dave & Buster’s will allow you to bet on arcade games.

>> Read more trending news

The new feature is expected to launch over the next few months, according to CNBC. It will be using technology created by the gamification software company called Lucra. It’s part of their new partnership.

It will be available at all 223 Dave & Buster’s locations across the United States, CBS News reported.

The idea is that you and your friends can bet against each other while playing some of the games.

“We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions at Dave & Buster’s said in a statement Tuesday, according to CBS News. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.”

“Friendly competition really is a big fuel for our economy, whether you’re playing golf on Sunday with your buddies; or you’re going to play pickleball or video games or even cornhole at a tailgate. There’s so many ways that you can compete with friends and family, and I think gamifying that and digitizing all this offline stuff that’s happening is a massive opportunity,” Lucra CEO Dylan Robbins told CNN.

Details on the new feature like how it will work were not disclosed, KTLA reported. It’s also unclear if there will be a fee associated with the new feature, CNN reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group