Man charged with punching 84-year-old man in Monroeville Sam’s Club parking lot arrested

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man charged with punching an elderly man in the face in the Monroeville Sam’s Club parking lot last year has been arrested.

Terrel Byars, 24, from East Pittsburgh, has been a fugitive since August 2023, when a bench warrant was issue for his failure to comply with a sentence, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said. He pleaded guilty to a gun-related charge.

Byars also has an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault for allegedly punching an 84-year-old man in the Sam’s Club parking lot on Aug. 13. The man went to the hospital with a swollen eye and a head injury from hitting his head on the ground when he fell.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned this week that Byars was around the city’s Elliot and West End neighborhoods. He was found hiding under a bed at a house on Wymore Street.

Byars was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

