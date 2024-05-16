‘Castle’ built for Andrew Carnegie’s daughter on the auction block

A castle-like mansion in New York built for Andrew Carnegie’s daughter is headed to auction next month.

Migdale Castle, owned by Margaret “Midge” Carnegie, was built in 1927.

The mansion is about 34,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms and was renovated in 2000.

It sits on 50 acres that include tennis courts, a cabana, a playground and multiple ponds. The opportunity to purchase an additional 150 acres with walking trails, fields, orchards and an organic garden with a greenhouse will be offered to the winning bidder.

The auction will be conducted by Concierge Auctions and will close on May 30. Previously listed for $14 million, the home will sell with no reserve.

