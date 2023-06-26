Ford Explorer recall being investigated by NHTSA; cars acted erratically following repairs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Ford Motor Co.’s recall of nearly 300,000 Explorer SUV’s after two complaints the vehicles were acting erratically after they had been repaired, The Associated Press reported.

The recall was issued in April 2033 and covered 2020-2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST.

Fractures were found in the rear axle mounting bolt which could cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If the drive shaft disconnects the car could move while in park, according to the AP.

Ford received 235 warranty claims about the problem, the AP said.

Ford said it had updated the vehicle software in to fix the issue, but two Explorer owners who had had their cars repaired filed complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about losing control over their cars.

According to Automotive News, Ford’s software update automatically applies the electronic service parking brake to keep the vehicle from rolling away. The NHTSA said that there is no remedy to address the failed rear axle horizontal mounting bolt “which is the basis of this safety issue and the cause of the impaired vehicle.”

In one case, the Explorer slammed to a complete stop while the car was driving at speeds of 30 to 40 mph.

“The vehicle would randomly slam to a complete stop while driving. It happened several times with three different drivers (myself, my wife, and my son), each happening at 30-35 mph or less.”

In another case, the car started moving while the passenger was trying to disengage the electric brake, the reports said.

A representative for Ford told AP that the company is working with NHTSA on the investigation.

