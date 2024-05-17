Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium assessing damage after tornado touched down in area

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood said it’s assessing damage after a tornado touched down in the area.

A funnel cloud was seen over the zoo around 4:45 p.m.

All animals, guests and staff are confirmed safe, according to a social media post from the zoo.

There is damage to zoo grounds and property and a full assessment is currently underway.

The zoo said it will provide an update by Saturday morning regarding daytime operations.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down on Washington Boulevard near the Highland Park Bridge, in addition to two other touchdowns across the region.

