Jennifer Harmon, Broadway, ‘One Life to Live’ actress, dies at 82

Jennifer Harmon, a prolific Broadway actress who also starred during two seasons of the soap opera “One Life to Live,” died on May 9. She was 82.

Harmon’s death was announced by her family, Deadline reported. No cause of death was given.

Harmon was the fifth actress to portray the villainous Cathy Craig Lord on the long-running soap, “One Life to Live,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She followed Catherine Burns, Amy Levitt, Jane Alice Brandon and Dorrie Kavanaugh, the entertainment news website reported.

Jennifer Harmon, Actress on Broadway and ‘One Life to Live,’ Dies at 82 https://t.co/70ap9esCU0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 11, 2026

She was a regular on the series in 113 episodes from 1976 through 1978, according to IMDb.com. She would receive a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work.

Before that, Harmon appeared in all 334 episodes of the soap opera, “How to Survive a Marriage,” which ran in 1974-75.

A resident of New York, Harmon was born on Dec. 3, 1943, according to Deadline.

Harmon made her Broadway debut in 1965 in “You Can’t Take It With You,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She would appear in 21 productions over five decades.

Other stage credits include “The Cherry Orchard” and “The Wild Duck,” “The School for Scandal” (in 1966 and in a 1995 revival), “Blithe Spirit” (1987), “The Sisters Rosensweig” (1993-94); “The Little Foxes” (1997), “The Deep Blue Sea” (1998), “Amy’s View” (1999), “The Glass Menagerie” (2005) and “Seascape” (2005).

On television, Harmon had guest roles in several shows, Deadline reported. They included “Barnaby Jones,” “Dallas,” “The White Shadow,” “St. Elsewhere,” “Law & Order,” “Oz,” “Rescue Me” and “The Good Wife.”

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