King Charles admitted to hospital for prostate procedure

King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital Friday to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place announced.

>> Read more trending news

Charles, 75, will undergo the procedure at the London Clinic. The hospital is the same one where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The king visited her at the hospital after he arrived Friday morning, The Associated Press reported.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.’’

According to the BBC, Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17.

Charles released information about his condition to encourage others to have their prostates checked, according to the Palace.

The palace said the king was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.’’

© 2024 Cox Media Group