Man accused of hitting at least 3 people with vehicle after robbery in Penn Hills

Multiple police departments are searching for the driver, they say hit multiple people, on Thursday. — Police say they have found a driver accused of hitting at least three people with his car after an hours-long search on Thursday.

The incident started when first responders were called to Doyle Street in Wilkinsburg and Sampson Street in Penn Hills just after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, it all started with a robbery there. The driver then took off in a black Cadillac sedan and headed toward Wilkinsburg.

On Doyle Street, the Cadillac struck two teen girls. Neighbors tell us one was upright but shaken up. The other was on the ground. Her face was covered in blood, and she appeared to have a leg injury.

“Coward. You wouldn’t want that to happen to your family. At least you can stop and see if anyone is living or dead,” Maxine Stone said. She’s lived on Doyle for 45 years.

On Sampson, neighbors tell us a man was hit. They say paramedics arrived on scene and took him to a hospital.

“You deserve to go to jail. You [could’ve] taken an innocent life out of this world from his family and loved ones and his neighbors who love him, too,” a neighbor told us. “You have done the crime. Now, it’s time for you to do the time.”

Around 8 p.m., police told us the Cadillac was found. It has significant damage to the windshield. There was no driver to be found.

Police have issued a “be on the lookout” alert for a 2020 Silver Nissan SUV.

The driver, identified as George Kevin Mitchell, is described as a light-skinned black male. He is approximately 5′9″ tall with hair in a bun. Police believe he is in his 30s and is armed with a knife.

He is wanted for attempted homicide, among other charges.

Anyone with information should call 911, Penn Hills or Wilkinsburg Police.

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