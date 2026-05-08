Woman killed in Penn Hills stabbing

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman is dead following a stabbing in Penn Hills on Thursday.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of a stabbing in the 700 block of Penny Drive around 9:39 p.m.

Allegheny County Police said the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead when she arrived.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Friday morning as Jinx Hairston, 45, of Penn Hills.

Penn Hills Police tell Channel 11 that they believe George Kevin Mitchell, the man accused of hitting two teen girls with a car following a robbery, is connected to the stabbing. We’re working to find out more information.

Detectives continue to investigate.

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