Lightning strike kills 15-year-old hiker in Colorado

A 15-year-old boy died and four other people were injured by a lightning strike on Sunday as they were hiking on a Colorado mountain, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office, Levi Strobel died at the summit of Mount Blue Sky at about 1:22 p.m. MT. His younger brother suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Denver hospital, KMGH-TV reported.

The younger sibling’s condition has improved, authorities said

The brothers were hiking together in a party of five, the sheriff’s office said. Two other adult males in the same party suffered minor injuries and were not transported to area hospitals.

In a statement shared by the sheriff’s office, Strobel’s family remembered him as a person who brought “immeasurable joy into the world and into the lives of everyone who knew him.”

“In his final moments, Levi showed the courage and selflessness that characterized his life, seeking to protect his younger brother, who was with him on the mountain,” his family said. “He was a brave and loving brother, and we will always remember the devotion he showed to those he loved.”

The group was hiking when they were struck at the summit of the 14,266-foot mountain, The Colorado Sun reported.

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