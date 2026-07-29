Driver loses control after bee sting, slams into Murrysville home

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A Murrysville home was seriously damaged when a truck crashed into it.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 the crash on Sandune Drive happened just before 1 p.m.

Our crew on scene saw an overturned truck in a yard and a gaping hole in the corner of a home, with the brick facade also falling off the top level.

>> SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE DAMAGE <<

An officer on scene tells Channel 11 the truck driver was having an allergic reaction to a bee sting while coming down a steep hill. He lost control, struck the corner of the home and flipped over.

That driver was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, but is expected to be okay.

The woman who lives inside the home was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Code enforcement officials condemned the home.

Channel 11’s Addison Albert is hearing from a neighbor, coming up at 4 p.m.

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