Man sentenced for 5-day-old baby’s death

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was sentenced for his role in the death of his own child.

Court documents reveal that Shawn Martin, 32, was sentenced to 11 to 28 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of murder in the third degree and endangering the welfare of children.

Police say back in December 2023, Martin killed his 5-day-old son, Jah’Shawn, in their Northview Heights home while the boy’s mother was in the hospital, recovering from a blood infection.

Investigators say the baby died from several powerful blows to the back of his head.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group