Lindsey Vonn crashes in final downhill before Olympics, airlifted

Olympic medalist on a comeback, Lindsey Vonn, crashed during her final downhill race before the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Vonn, who had retired but came back at the age of 40 and after a titanium knee implant, was racing in the World Cup in Crans-Montana, The Associated Press reported.

She was the third skier to crash at the event when she lost control while landing a jump. She was tangled in the safety net.

Before the crash, she had the fastest time at the first checkpoint, the AP reported.

Medical personnel attended to her for about five minutes and she seemed in pain, using her poles for support. As she skied to the finish line, she had to stop several times and hold her left knee.

She limped into a medical tent but then had to be airlifted by helicopter.

The race was called after her crash.

It is not immediately known if the crash will impact her quest for another medal at the Milan Cortina Games, CBS Sports reported. While the opening ceremony is next week, she wasn’t scheduled to compete until Feb. 8.

The U.S. Ski Team posted an update saying she was being evaluated.

Vonn also posted an update to Instagram.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams,” she wrote.

Vonn added, “My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it.”

Vonn has three Olympic medals — one gold and two bronzes. She also has eight World Championship medals and 20 World Cup globes, according to Olympic records.

