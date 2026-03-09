Live Nation, DOJ reach settlement in antitrust case

The Department of Justice has released a settlement with Live Nation and Ticketmaster over claims that the entertainment company ran an illegal monopoly.

The Associated Press cited an anonymous source who could not discuss the details of the settlement. The terms of the agreement were not released.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, The Wall Street Journal reported. It earned $25 billion in revenue in 2025.

The company said that artists and teams set ticket prices and determine how tickets are sold, the AP reported.

The DOJ sued Live Nation, claiming the company used threats, retaliation and other moves to “suffocate the competition” by controlling nearly every part of the music industry, from concert promotion to ticketing, the AP reported.

The DOJ and nearly 40 state attorneys general have sued Live Nation, Politico reported.

The Wall Street Journal said about 10 states agreed to the terms, the others may not settle, opting to continue their cases against the entertainment company.

The agreement requires a judge’s approval, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

