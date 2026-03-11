Reverend accused of stealing $1,000 worth of baseball cards from local Walmart

ECONOMY, Pa. — The reverend in charge of a Downtown Pittsburgh church is accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 worth of baseball cards from a local Walmart.

Reverend Aidan Smith of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral has been on leave since January.

According to police, surveillance video captured Smith trying to leave the store with a cardboard box full of stolen baseball cards in Economy Borough, Beaver County.

Last week, Bishop Ketlen Solak sent a letter to the church’s congregation.

It said she had spoken with the reverend and asked for prayers for him and his family.

It also noted that they’ll investigate the situation and follow the procedures within the Episcopal Church for handling clergy misconduct.

Channel 11 went to Smith’s home today to ask him about the allegations but no one came to the door.

The bishop also said she is having a meeting this weekend where she can share any additional information about the situation.

