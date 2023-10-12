Man accused of using deceased roommate’s credit card

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A South Georgia man is accused of using his dead roommate’s credit card to rack up purchases beginning an hour after the death was reported, authorities said.

According to the Moultrie Police Department, a 59-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of financial transaction card fraud, according to The Moultrie Observer.

“We initially received a call because transactions were noticed by a family member on a credit card of a recently deceased person,” David Corona, the lead criminal investigator for the Moultrie Police Department, told the newspaper.

The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly made credit card purchases at several locations in Moultrie, the Observer reported. Police said transactions began appearing on the card an hour after the man’s death was reported.

The man who owned the credit card is believed to have died from natural causes, police said.

“We searched the body,” Corona told the Observer. “There were no bullet wounds or stab marks or anything that would indicate foul play.”

The suspect allegedly told police that his roommate had been lying on a couch all day. He added that he had not checked on the man before he took the card, according to the newspaper.

The suspect is currently at the Colquitt County jail.