New Year’s Day 2026: What’s open, what’s closed?

It’s New Year’s Day, and there always seems to be a need to buy something -- whether it is ice or food for a party, aspirin to ease the pain from the previous night’s revelry, or simply to see if there are any deals to be had.

Many retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Day, but some may have modified hours. Check your local store before you go.

Because New Year’s Day is a national holiday, all federal and state buildings will be closed.

Here is a list of places that are either open or closed on New Year’s Day:

Grocery stores and drug stores

What is closed?

Post offices

Most banks

FedEx

UPS

The New York Stock Exchange

© 2025 Cox Media Group