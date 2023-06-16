Philadelphia highway collapse: I-95 demolition complete

PHILADELPHIA — Crews finished demolishing a section of one of the East Coast’s busiest highways on Thursday after a tanker truck caught fire under the interstate, causing a partial collapse of the overhead lanes.

Officials began demolishing a damaged section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Monday, one day after the collapse. On Thursday, officials said work was completed “days ahead of schedule.” Authorities said they were focused next on reopening the interstate to traffic while work to build a new bridge commences.

“We’re going to leverage every single asset we have to get this done,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday. He added that authorities were working with “all hands on deck.

“Getting I-95 reopened and repaired as safely and efficiently as possible is our top priority. I want you to know we are all working our tails off. We cut through the red tape, we developed a creative plan and we are executing.”

Authorities have not shared an exact timeline for the construction. Shapiro said crews were working Friday to fill the hole left by the collapse before laying pavement to support six lanes of traffic — three going north and three going south — for motorists.

You can see a rendering for the plan to reopen I-95 at https://t.co/uY545WDT5m. #i95updates pic.twitter.com/2UkOei84Ir — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) June 16, 2023

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collapse.

Authorities said a man driving a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline lost control of the truck while negotiating a turn on Sunday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Police have since recovered remains from the wreckage.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that the truck’s driver, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, died in the crash, according to The Associated Press.