TRAFFORD, Pa. — A man who was charged in a double shooting that left a teen dead in Allegheny County was arrested after more than two years on the run.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Darien Wallace, 20, was taken into custody in Trafford, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday evening.

Police said detectives received information that Wallace was staying inside a home on the 500 block of West Inwood Road. Allegheny County SWAT units surrounded the home and took him into custody at around 6:30 p.m., after police say he tried to run away.

Wallace was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in April, 2024.

Darien Wallace

Police said he shot and killed Jeramyah Pollard, who was 16 at the time of his death, along Margaretta Street in Braddock.

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Officers found an AR-style gun, ammunition and multiple magazines inside the house.

Suspect in double shooting that left a teen dead arrested after more than 2 years on the run (WPXI)

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The US Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force, Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Trafford Police Department, Pitcairn Police and North Huntingdon Police aided in the arrest.

Wallace will be held at the Allegheny County Jail.

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