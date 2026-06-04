Firefighters respond to incident at auto shop in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Firefighters were called to an incident at an auto shop in West Mifflin.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 5000 block of Buttermilk Hollow Road in West Mifflin at 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

West Mifflin Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has reached out to Allegheny County Emergency Services officials for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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