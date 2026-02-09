Recall alert: 456K Jeeps, Rams recalled over trailer lighting, trailer brake failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of hundreds of thousands of trucks and SUVs due to trailer lighting and brake failures.

The agency said that 456,287 vehicles are under recall because of improperly designed trailer tow modules, causing the brake lights to not illuminate and the brakes of a trailer to fail.

The following vehicles are being recalled by Chrysler:

2024 - 2026

Jeep Wagoneer S

2025 - 2026

Ram 1500 Pickup

Ram 2500 Pickup

Ram 3500 Pickup

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis

Ram 4500 Cab Chassis

Ram 5500 Cab Chassis

2026

Jeep Cherokee

Dealers will replace the tow module for free.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after March 24, but owners can contact the company at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 03D, the NHTSA said.

